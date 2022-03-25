'Your support keeps me going': Jr NTR pens a gratitude note for fans' 'unwavering love' towards his performance in 'RRR'

Hours after the release of his most-awaited film 'RRR', superstar Jr NTR thanked his fans for their ‘unwavering love’ in a social media post.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the actor wrote, "Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going."

"Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jr NTR has wowed the audience in theatres with his terrific pan-India debut in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. It can be said that Tarak has risen above the expectations of the viewers, and roared with his performance in theatres.

Undoubtedly, the 'RRR' actor has the best fans, who brought in festival-like celebrations for him on the streets of Indian cities and across theatres.

Hailed as the man of the masses, Jr NTR struck a chord in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. His fans were spotted carrying out a huge procession outside theatres; amid colours, posters and flags.

Advertisement

People were also chanting and cheering for Komaram Bheem (the character essayed by Jr NTR in the film). Going down in history as NTR Jr's first pan-India historical blockbuster, RRR is a larger-than-life world that has floored the fans to the hilt.

Fans were seen raining white streamers at NTR Jr's first appearance in the film. His introduction scene that shows him locking horns with a tiger was followed by frenzied fans roaring with abandon.

Netizens have been uploading the highlights of his role in the film on social media and vouching that its box office collection will hit an astronomical figure.

Advertisement

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. Tarak hits a different gear as he is seen chanelling angst as Bheem, performing action and delivering dialogue in four languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

His bromance with Ram and their song 'Naacho' has inspired a dance fever that shows no signs of dying down.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:05 PM IST