'Baahubali ka baap': Check out early reviews of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt

Superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR's most-awaited film 'RRR', directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, finally hit the big screens on Friday (March 25) after being postponed multiple times.

The magnum opus, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, has already created a lot of buzz and is garnering positive reviews from critics and fans.

Several fans also took to social media platforms to share early reviews of the film. While some called it an 'epic entertainer' and 'terrific', others praised the film's 'rich and stunning' visuals.

Fans and critics were also all praises for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are essaying the fictional roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

Check out some of the reviews here:

The story of 'RRR' runs in the pre-independence era, which has the fictional alignment of two real-life heroes, who fought against the British, in different timelines of Indian history.

'RRR' is also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema and 3D format.

The multi-lingual film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors. Olivia Morris are seen in a pivotal role while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have joined in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:06 PM IST