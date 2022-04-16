Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' collects the highest ever grossing Rs 240 crore in just 2 days

The craze of Magnum Opus KGF: Chapter 2 has started much before the film has hit the big screens and as soon as it got released in the theaters, the film has started to spread its charm at the box office on the advance booking windows, and as expected the film is showing the effect on the box office post its release as well, by collecting 240 Cr. in just 2 days which is the highest ever grossing for any film.

The Rocking Star Yash's much-awaited 'KGF chapter 2' has finally hit the theaters and is receiving a great response from the audience. The film is a celebration in itself as the Karizma of Rocky Bhai has spread all over the World.

The film has no boundaries to stretch its arm to the greater heights and especially in the Hindi belt the craze is, even more, fantastic as the film becomes the fastest one to make its way to the 100 cr club in Hindi, which is 46.79 net (55.21 gross) Total 100.74 Nett in two days to be specific.

The film has successfully collected the gross amount of 240 Cr. in just 2 days which is the highest ever grossing for any film. It's a very rare phenomenon that has been experienced at the box office.

This is a true epitome of success the film is setting up, as it's not limited to any boundaries as it has collected the highest ever day 2 in Karnataka for a Kannada film and Kerala for any Indian film.

Moreover, the magic of Rocking star Yash has also shown up its charm by becoming a single star to have the highest ever day 2 collection.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like 'Dil Chahata Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy' to only name a few.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 02:03 PM IST