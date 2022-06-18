e-Paper Get App

Vikrant Rona New Poster: Kichcha Sudeep's film trailer to drop on THIS date

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

Kichcha Sudeep’s highly anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is currently the widespread conversation in the country. Netizens are excited to see Vikrant’s journey unfold and fans are expecting the film to be one of the richest contents of Kichcha Sudeep. To add fire to this, the makers have decided to launch a new poster announcing the trailer release on June 23.

The film has created a buzz about its release in the nation. Its latest song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', starring Jacqueline Fernandez, has become a sensation. In fact, along with netizens, several stars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi have jumped into the conversation praising the visionary teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Kichcha Sudeep’s remarkable performance in it.

The film will be released in four different languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

article-image

Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to visit four cities for promotions -- Bangalore on June 22, Mumbai on June 23, Kochi Press Meet on June 24, and Hyderabad on June 25.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. It has been directed by Anup Bhandari and is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. It has been produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.

article-image

