Watch: First song of Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' introduces Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma

Ever since the teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa's 3D mystery thriller, 'Vikrant Rona’ has been released, the anticipation for the film has elevated to the next level.

The makers have launched ‘Desi Daru Batli’ from the album - 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', introducing Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz. Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics. The song will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance.

While sharing her experience of shooting the song, Jacqueline shared, "It's really a very different song and I had a great time shooting it. The song is very well written with amazing music which makes it an electrifying dance number that will definitely rule the masses on the Pan India level. The best part of the song is it's hook step that is so simple that it makes anybody want to try it once."

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa. It is directed by Anup Bhandari and the film also stars Jacqueline, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:35 PM IST