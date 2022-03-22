'Valimai' star Ajith passionately kisses wife Shalini in this mushy picture

Superstar Ajith’s sister-in-law Shamlee recently posted a mushy picture of the actor with his wife Shalini. The duo that is celebrating 23 years of togetherness are adored as one of the power couples in showbiz.

Ajith can be seen planting a kiss on Shalini’s cheek in the viral picture. Shamless captioned it as, "23 years of togetherness #shaliniajithkumar #ajithkumar #ak #family (sic)."

Ajith started dating his 'Amarkalam' co-star Shalini in 1999. They tied the knot in 2000 and had a daughter Anoushka in 2008, and son Aadvik in 2015.

Ajith previously dated actress Heera Rajagopal in the mid-1990s, but called it quits in 1998.

Meanwhile on work front, Ajith was last seen in 'Valimai' alongside Huma Qureshi.

Considered as the most anticipated movies of 2022, 'Valimai', has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun.

A clean cop drama with robust action and reasonable emotions make this film a complete family entertainer. The face-off scenes between actors Ajith Kumar's magnetic screen persona and Karthikeya's satanic avatar left the entire cinema halls to erupt with thundering response.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled cinematography.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:50 PM IST