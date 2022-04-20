‘SS Rajamouli Sir is a true visionary and a gem for Indian Cinema’, says ‘RRR’ actress Ahmareen Anjum

‘RRR’ actress Ahmareen Anjum, who has featured in projects like ‘Sir’, ‘Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal’, and ‘Class of 83’ gets candid about her role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Ahmareen essays the role of a tribal woman named Loki in the film. She tells The Free Press Journal about working with Rajamouli, interaction with Jr NTR, and more.

How did you bag the role of Loki in ‘RRR’?

In 2017, I was asked to audition for the role of Loki. After giving the audition, I had forgotten about it since as actors we give a lot of auditions on a regular basis. Two years later, I got a call that I have been shortlisted, it was hard to recall which project exactly. The moment I realised that I have been finalized for such a strong character, I felt extremely happy and grateful. Loki belongs to the Gond Tribe and is a very important and strong character that drives the narrative of the film.

Share your experience sharing screen space with Jr NTR

Jr NTR is such a marvellous actor. I am in awe of his performance as Komaram Bheem, the protector of our Gond Tribe. I had only one scene with him but it was an honour sharing screen space with him. He is a much disciplined actor and performing alongside him was an enriching experience.

How did you feel being on an SS Rajamouli set?

Every moment was memorable and I'll cherish the shoot days for the rest of my life. We worked as a family and Rajamouli Sir and his wife Rama Ma'am made me feel extremely comfortable. I feel blessed and extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with India's biggest director so early on in my career. Rajamouli Sir is a true visionary and a gem for Indian Cinema, who knows how to bring out the best in every actor he works with. One thing I learned from him was that team work is of prime importance when creating great cinema.

Did ‘RRR’ open new work opportunities for you?

People in the industry have started recognising me and appreciating my role as Loki. Being an important part of such a magnanimous project always brings in a lot of exposure and opportunities for any actor. The audience has been showering me with their love and affection since day one of the release. My work in the film 'RRR' has definitely opened a gateway and I am hoping directors will come to me with meatier and versatile roles now.

