Raashii Khanna DENIES 'badmouthing' south film industry; says 'Let's be kind'

Raashii Khanna cleared the air around her recent statements on Wednesday after several reports suggested that the actress called the south industry sexist.

The 'Rudra' actress penned a note and shared it on her Twitter handle. "Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad-mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP," it read.

She added, "I have the utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let's be kind."

Recently, during the promotions of her web-series 'Rudra', Raashii had reportedly said that in the south film industry, she was judged by filmmakers based on her body and the success of her films that she had done in the past.

She had also said that filmmakers do not write strong characters for women and that she was glad that finally there was some conversation around the same.

However, her comments did not go down well with the southern audience, who slammed her for speaking ill about the industry of which she was a part.

On the work front, Raashii has already shot for Vikram K Kumar's 'Thank You' opposite Naga Chaitanya. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of the film.

The actress is also set to mark her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Besides, she also has an OTT project in her kitty with Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame, alongwith Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:03 PM IST