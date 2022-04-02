Kichcha Sudeepa's fantasy film 'Vikrant Rona' to release on July 28, 2022

It doesn’t get any bigger than this as the teaser of Pan-India mega venture, ‘Vikrant Rona’ is finally out. A 3D fantasy action adventure of epic proportions, the teaser introduces Kichcha Sudeepa in and as ‘Vikrant Rona’ aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

A glimpse into the massive cinematic experience that audiences can expect from the film, the teaser marks the superstar’s anti-heroic entry in the garb of Vikrant Rona on the big screen.

Adding to the excitement and testimony to the sheer scale on which the film is mounted four Superstars -Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu launched the teaser of the movie in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

This comes as no surprise especially since the makers have been launching Vikrant Rona’s assets in the most extravagant and novel manner. From its title launch on The Burj Khalifa, its star-studded teaser launch, to its release in over 50 countries, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has made all the right noises.

Post their successful innings with the action drama ‘Pehlwaan’, Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan-India film with Kichcha Creatiions – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok at the end of last year.

The pan world 3D film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

‘Vikrant Rona’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

'Vikrant Rona' is scheduled to release nationwide on the 28th July 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:47 AM IST