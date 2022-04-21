Karnataka man, 27, shot during Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' screening

A screening of 'KGF: Chapter 2' in Karnataka took a horrid turn as a man was shot several times by an unknown person at a cinema hall.

According to a report in the Times of India, the 27-year-old man was shot while the film was being screened at the Rajashree cinema house in Haveri district.

The victim, identified as Vasanth Kumar, was at the theatre to watch the film, when he had an argument with the attacker. Reportedly, Vasanth had kept his feet on the seat in front of him, and it was not appreciated by the attacker who sat in that row.

Post the argument, the accused left the theatre and returned with a pistol, and went on to fire a couple of rounds at Vasanth.

According to the police, the victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctors treated his wounds, and he is now stable. The shooter, on the other hand, has gone missing and the cops are on a lookout for him.

'KGF: Chapter 2', which stars Yash in the lead role, released on April 14 and has smashed a number of box office records. Theatres and cinema halls across the nation have been jampacked ever since the film's release, courtesy, Yash's crazy fan-following and the film's gripping storyline.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:58 PM IST