Yash's KGF 2 dialogue on a wedding invitation card goes viral

Fans waited for almost four years for KGF: Chapter 2 and when the film released worldwide it broke all records at the Box Office. Since its release, KGF is ruling on millions of hearts with its amazing story line and Yash's iconic style.

Earlier, fans were seen celebrating in front of theatres.

Do you recall the famous line "Violence, Violence, Violence..I don't like it. I avoid! But... violence likes me, I can't avoid"? Others who have seen the film can recall it, while those who haven't are yet to feel the buzz.

Chandrashekar, a groom in Karnataka, decided to take it a step further. On the wedding invitation card, Chandrashekar creatively wrote: "Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don't Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can't Avoid".

Soon, the picture of the invitation went viral. This only shows the magic Yash has created with his character Rocky in the KGF franchise.

This is how am gonna print my wedding card 😂#KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/TQE7BcOaMG — YOGITHA ✨ (@MISS_BINGG) April 19, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:37 PM IST