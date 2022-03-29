Did you know? Actor Yash penned most of his dialogues for 'KGF: Chapter 2'

The trailer of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ launched recently in Bengaluru defined how this movie is going to be the biggest blockbuster of all time.

The event in Bengaluru turned out to be grand success, as the cast shared their experiences working on ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Garnering over 109 million views within 24 hours, 'KGF Chapter 2' has broken another record, with its trailer.

Fans are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and finesse direction that the trailer showcased, and they couldn’t stop praising the performances by the cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Fans of Yash have flooded social media with their overwhelming response to the larger-than-life embodiment of Rocky, especially the punchy dialogues that have been effortlessly delivered by Yash. A little known fact that was revealed at the trailer launch by director Prashant Neel is that Yash has scripted a major portion of his dialogues in the sequel.

A fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, Chapter 1 broke all Indian cinema records and expectations. Chapter 2 is sure to surpass earlier records scored by KGF 1.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:46 PM IST