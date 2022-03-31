Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu to launch release date teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' on April 2

As Kichcha Sudeepa's 3D adventure-thriller 'Vikrant Rona' is gearing up for its massive theatrical release, the makers have decided to go all out with the promotions of the big ticket release.

Three superstars from different language industries will launch the magnificent teaser announcing the release date of 'Vikrant Rona' on April 2 at 9:55 am. Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu will be launching the teaser of the movie in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

‘Vikrant Rona’, directed by Anup Bhandari, is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the teaser and trailer.

On the occasion of Kichcha’s birthday, September 2, the makers unveiled the first glimpse that raised the anticipation for the film as it showed the entry of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark striking fear into the hearts of his enemies.

‘Vikrant Rona’, a pan-world 3D film, has been one of the most anticipated films in the country. From its title launch on the Burj Khalifa to getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board and even announcing a release in over 50 countries, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has made all the right noises.

‘Vikrant Rona’ stars Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The film will be releasing in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

‘Vikrant Rona’, directed by Anup Bhandari, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

