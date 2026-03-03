Zilla Parishad Officers-Employees Sports And Cultural Competition Concludes With Enthusiasm In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The Zilla Parishad Officers and Employees Sports and Cultural Competition 2026 concluded today in an enthusiastic and sportsmanlike atmosphere. Officers and employees from various departments of the district participated in this three-day competition in large numbers. This resulted in a great display of team spirit, discipline and sportsmanship.

Organised by Zilla Parishad Nashik, various games, cultural programmes and friendly matches created a festive atmosphere at the Zilla Parishad ground for three days. The competitions further strengthened the spirit of unity, cooperation and healthy competition among the employees. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the General Administration Department, Mahesh Patil; all department heads; group development officers; employees; and organising committee members worked hard to make the competition successful.

Meeting of Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam

During the Zilla Parishad Sports Competition, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam visited the Maharashtra Police Academy ground and encouraged the players. While interacting with the players, he said, “Such competitions strengthen the work culture in the administration. Positive energy, coordination and interaction increase among the officers and employees. These competitions are not only a symbol of physical fitness but also mental unity.”

All the officers and employees participating in the competition participated enthusiastically and in a disciplined manner. The organising committee and the Zilla Parishad administration are being appreciated from all levels for the successful organisation of the competitions. This has helped in making the work culture in the Zilla Parishad more positive and energetic.