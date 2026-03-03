 Zilla Parishad Officers-Employees Sports And Cultural Competition Concludes With Enthusiasm In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneZilla Parishad Officers-Employees Sports And Cultural Competition Concludes With Enthusiasm In Nashik

Zilla Parishad Officers-Employees Sports And Cultural Competition Concludes With Enthusiasm In Nashik

Organised by Zilla Parishad Nashik, various games, cultural programmes and friendly matches created a festive atmosphere at the Zilla Parishad ground for three days. The competitions further strengthened the spirit of unity, cooperation and healthy competition among the employees. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the General Administration Department

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Zilla Parishad Officers-Employees Sports And Cultural Competition Concludes With Enthusiasm In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The Zilla Parishad Officers and Employees Sports and Cultural Competition 2026 concluded today in an enthusiastic and sportsmanlike atmosphere. Officers and employees from various departments of the district participated in this three-day competition in large numbers. This resulted in a great display of team spirit, discipline and sportsmanship.

Organised by Zilla Parishad Nashik, various games, cultural programmes and friendly matches created a festive atmosphere at the Zilla Parishad ground for three days. The competitions further strengthened the spirit of unity, cooperation and healthy competition among the employees. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the General Administration Department, Mahesh Patil; all department heads; group development officers; employees; and organising committee members worked hard to make the competition successful.

Read Also
Pune: ‘I Don’t Care If I’m Not Re-Elected, But I Don’t Want Muslim Votes,’ Says BJP MLA...
article-image

Meeting of Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam

During the Zilla Parishad Sports Competition, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam visited the Maharashtra Police Academy ground and encouraged the players. While interacting with the players, he said, “Such competitions strengthen the work culture in the administration. Positive energy, coordination and interaction increase among the officers and employees. These competitions are not only a symbol of physical fitness but also mental unity.”

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment
Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment
New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Backs Familiarity With Indian Conditions Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal
New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Backs Familiarity With Indian Conditions Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal
Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi
Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi

All the officers and employees participating in the competition participated enthusiastically and in a disciplined manner. The organising committee and the Zilla Parishad administration are being appreciated from all levels for the successful organisation of the competitions. This has helped in making the work culture in the Zilla Parishad more positive and energetic.

Follow us on