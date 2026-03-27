Youth Must Protect Forest Wealth Of Satpuda-Sahyadri, Says Ninu Somraj In Jalgaon

Youth Must Protect Forest Wealth Of Satpuda-Sahyadri, Says Ninu Somraj In Jlagaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: Youth must take responsibility for protecting forest wealth in the Satpuda and Sahyadri regions, said Ninu Somraj during the inauguration of the Two-Day Biodiversity Festival 2026.

The festival was organised by the Tribal Academy, Nandurbar, under Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. Vice-Chancellor Vijay Maheshwari presided over the event.

Speaking at the programme, Somraj said forest conservation is not just about protecting nature but is essential for human survival. She stressed that forests provide food, medicine, and livelihoods, and warned that increasing human interference is forcing wildlife, including leopards, into human settlements.

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In his address, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the deep connection between human life and forests. He urged people, especially the youth, to reduce plastic use and actively support biodiversity conservation.

Speakers also emphasised the link between tribal knowledge, biodiversity, and sustainable development. The festival featured expert sessions, research presentations, field visits, and cultural performances showcasing tribal traditions.

Experts from various environmental organisations guided participants on conservation practices, making the event a platform for awareness and action toward protecting natural resources.