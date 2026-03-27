Pune Municipal Corporation Gives Green Signal To ₹135 Crore Water Project In Keshavnagar | Sourced

Pune: In a significant step toward improving basic infrastructure in newly merged areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has approved a ₹135.57 crore water supply project for Keshavnagar (Mundhwa). Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale shared the information.

To solve the acute water shortage in Keshavnagar, one of the 34 villages, was recently incorporated into the PMC limits. Rapid urbanisation over the past few years has put immense pressure on the existing water supply system, forcing authorities to rely heavily on tankers. Currently, around 30 to 35 tankers are deployed daily to meet the demand in the area.

According to the proposal submitted by the civic water supply department, the project includes the construction of a main water pipeline, pumping systems, an extensive distribution network, and elevated storage reservoirs. The plan involves laying a 6.19-kilometre-long main pipeline with diameters ranging from 200 mm to 800 mm, installing a 600 kW pumping system, and developing a 71.50-kilometre-long distribution network. Additionally, six elevated water tanks with capacities between 2.5 ML and 3.5 ML will be constructed.

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The core project cost is estimated at ₹114.66 crore, which rises to ₹135.57 crore after adding 18% GST and other charges. The funding will be allocated in phases over the next three financial years—2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29. However, officials noted that since the currently available funds have been earmarked for other villages, a separate financial provision for Keshavnagar will be required. As per provisions under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, final approval from the general body will be necessary to undertake this financial liability.

The project gained momentum after former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the situation during a visit and directed officials to take immediate measures to resolve the water crisis in the area.

Civic officials stated that once the project is completed, it will reduce dependence on tankers and ensure a regular and pressurised water supply to residents. The planning has been done, taking into consideration the future population growth, offering a long-term solution to the region’s water needs.