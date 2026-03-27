Pune: Six Booked For Attempt To Murder After Brutal Attack In Dapodi | Representational Image

Pune: Six persons have been booked for attempted murder after a violent attack on two youths in the Jay Bhim Nagar area of Dapodi. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on March 25 and is believed to be linked to an old dispute.

According to police, the accused had been holding a grudge over a quarrel that occurred nearly four months ago. On the night of the incident, they allegedly gathered together and attacked Mahesh Gulve (22) and his friend Akash Pinjan.

The attackers reportedly used iron rods, bamboo sticks, stones, and beer bottles to assault the victims. During the attack, Akash was pushed to the ground, and an attempt was made to strangle him. Both victims sustained serious injuries in the assault. Two other individuals were also reportedly beaten during the incident.

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Following a complaint filed by Gulve at the Dapodi police station, a case was registered against six accused, all residents of the same area. Police have so far arrested five of them, while one accused remains absconding.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. Further investigation is ongoing to establish the full sequence of events and motive behind the attack.