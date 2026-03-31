Youth Must Learn From Ambedkar’s Struggles, Says Actor Chetan Kumar In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar said that youth must understand the struggle and ideology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to deal with challenges in life. He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Nagsen Festival’ held to mark Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Monday.

The tenth edition of the festival was organised at Lumbini Garden on the Milind College campus at Nagsen Van. The event saw the presence of senior journalist Urmilesh, along with other guests and participants.

Speaking at the event, Chetan Kumar said that many people are being misled and are not aware of real social issues. He added that the solution to such problems lies in the thoughts and struggle of Dr Ambedkar. He urged people, especially the youth, to remain aware of their responsibilities.

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Urmilesh, while addressing the gathering, criticised the new education policy. He said it is designed in a way that may create inequality in education and affect access for many communities.

As part of the programme, a cartoon exhibition was inaugurated. A signature campaign related to the Bodh Gaya Mukti agitation was also held. Students of Milind Multipurpose High School presented a dance performance on Buddha Vandana.

Cultural performances were a major highlight of the event. Nitin Gaikwad and his team presented classical music, while Pranjal Suradkar performed classical dance.

The programme began with an introductory speech by Siddharth Mokale. Sachin Nikam conducted the event, and Hemant More delivered the vote of thanks. Several organisers and volunteers contributed to the success of the festival.