Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 10th Nagsen Festival To Begin March 29 At Lumbini Udyan

Lumbini Udyan | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day 10th edition of the Nagsen Festival is set to begin at Lumbini Udyan in the Nagsenvan area from March 29, marking a significant milestone for the annual socio-cultural event.

The festival was initiated in 2016 by alumni of the People’s Education Society on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Since its inception, the Nagsen Festival has evolved into an important platform promoting social awareness, cultural expression and intellectual dialogue rooted in Ambedkarite ideology.

Over the years, the festival has hosted a wide range of activities, including cultural performances, seminars, art exhibitions, poetry recitations and social awareness programmes. These initiatives aim to spread the values of equality, fraternity and social justice as advocated by Dr Ambedkar.

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Organising committee members Sachin More and Hemant More said that this year’s edition holds special significance as it marks a decade of the festival. To commemorate the occasion, a variety of programmes, competitions, art projects and intellectual sessions have been planned.

They added that the festival will bring together artists, thinkers, students and citizens from different backgrounds, creating a space for meaningful discussions and creative expression. The organisers expect enthusiastic participation from the public and have appealed to citizens to attend in large numbers and contribute to the spirit of the event.