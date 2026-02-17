 Sambhaji Maharaj Trophy One-Act Play Competition Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Sambhaji Maharaj Trophy One-Act Play Competition Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Sambhaji Maharaj Trophy One-Act Play Competition Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day state-level one-act play competition, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Trophy, commenced on Monday with great enthusiasm at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, marking a vibrant beginning to a major cultural event in the city.

The competition was formally inaugurated by Lakhichand Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). He lit the traditional ceremonial lamp and offered prayers to Nataraja, the cosmic symbol of art and dance, setting a dignified and artistic tone for the event. Several eminent personalities from the theatre and cultural fraternity were present on the dais, lending prestige to the inauguration ceremony.

The jury panel for the competition includes well-known theatre personalities such as actor Shobha Dandge, actor-director Datta Jadhav, along with Preshit Rudrawar, Sheshrao Pathade, Cultural Works Officer Shambhu Vishwasu, Vijay Nikalje, Sunil Jaiswal and Hansraj Banswal. Their presence is expected to ensure a fair and insightful evaluation of the performances.

The opening day featured the play ‘Amma’, presented by the Drama Taizer group from the Satara area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The performance received a warm response from the audience, who appreciated the powerful acting, emotional depth and effective presentation by the artists.

Organisers said the competition aims to promote theatre culture, encourage emerging talent and keep the tradition of Marathi one-act plays alive by offering a state-level platform for performers and directors.

