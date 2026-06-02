Youth Found Dead On Beed Road; Police Probe All Angles After Suspicious Marks Noticed | Representational Image

Beed: A 30-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the Limbaganesh–Anjanwati road in Beed taluka on Monday morning. Police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles, including whether the death was caused by an accident or foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Bandu Sonawane (30), a resident of Anjanwati village. His body was discovered near a motorcycle that had apparently gone off the road.

Initial reports suggested that Sonawane may have died in a road accident. However, during the spot inspection and panchnama, police reportedly noticed suspicious marks near his neck, raising questions about the exact cause of death.

Following the discovery, Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkataram visited the scene and reviewed the situation. Other police officers, including Ganesh Parjane and Mansoor Shaikh, also joined the investigation.

The body was sent to the Primary Health Centre in Limbaganesh for a post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death will be known only after the medical report is received.

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Sonawane is survived by his mother, wife and brother.

The incident has created concern in Limbaganesh and nearby Anjanwati village, where residents are awaiting clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no conclusion has been reached so far.