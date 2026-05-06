Beed Fuel Shortage Turns Fatal: Youth Dies In Tanker Collision | Representative Image

Beed: A 27-year-old man died in a tragic road accident while returning home after refuelling his motorcycle amid the ongoing fuel shortage in the Beed district. The accident took place late on Sunday night near the Amba Sugar Factory area in Ambajogai tehsil.

Deceased Vivek Sudhir Ranmare | Sourced

The deceased was identified as Vivek Sudhir Ranmare, a resident of Aurangpur village in Kaij tehsil. He was the son of former sarpanch and social worker Sudhir Ranmare.

Beed District Faces Severe Shortage Of Fuels…

According to police and local residents, the Beed district has been facing a severe shortage of petrol, diesel and CNG for the past four days. After receiving information that petrol was available at a fuel station near the Amba Sugar Factory, Vivek went there on his motorcycle to refill fuel.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on the Amba Sugar Factory-Kaij road while he was returning to his village after filling petrol. An oncoming fuel tanker reportedly collided with his motorcycle near the sugar factory, leaving him seriously injured.

Read Also Pune Motorcyclist Killed In Tanker Collision On Bibwewadi–Kondhwa Road

Deceased Died During Treatment…

People nearby rushed to help and immediately shifted Vivek to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai for treatment. However, he died during treatment on Monday morning.

Following the incident, Ambajogai Rural Police reached the spot and carried out a panchnama. The tanker involved in the accident was seized by the police for further investigation.

The death of the young man has created grief in Aurangpur village and nearby areas. His last rites were performed on Monday evening at the family’s farmland in Aurangpur.