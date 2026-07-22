'Your Love Lives In Every Breath': Sunetra Pawar's Emotional Tribute To Late Ajit Pawar On His Birth Anniversary | WATCH |

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Member of Parliament Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar and other members of the Pawar family visited the memorial of the late Ajit Pawar near Baramati Airport on Wednesday to mark his birth anniversary and pay tribute to the former Deputy Chief Minister.

The memorial has been built at the site where Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash in January this year.

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The family offered floral tributes and remembered his contribution to public service, infrastructure development and social welfare. They recalled his efforts for Maharashtra's progress and his commitment to improving the lives of ordinary people.

During the tribute ceremony, family members and those present said Ajit Pawar's vision, leadership and work continue to inspire people even after his passing.

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Ajit Pawar, who was serving as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, died in a plane crash near Baramati Airport on January 28, 2026, while travelling to attend campaign events.

On the occasion, Sunetra Pawar shared an emotional message on X, saying it was the first time she was observing his birth anniversary after his death. She wrote that birthdays once brought joy and celebration to the family, but accepting the day as a birth anniversary now had left her heartbroken.

She said Ajit Pawar had always been her greatest strength and support through every stage of life. She added that his guidance, encouragement and companionship could never be replaced.

Calling him the biggest pillar of her life, Sunetra Pawar said his absence had left an irreplaceable void. She said that although he was no longer physically present, his ideals, memories, discipline, commitment to public service and love would continue to live with her forever.

She ended the message with an emotional and respectful tribute to her late husband.