‘Young Adult Girls Were Soft Targets’: Employee Makes Shocking Exploitation Claims In TCS Nashik Row | File Photo

Nashik: A woman employee working at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) company has made a shocking revelation, stating that she witnessed the exploitation of several young employees there. She said that they were subjected to brainwashing, and notably, girls in the age group of 20 to 25 were often treated as “soft targets".

She also expressed fear, saying that only by God’s grace did she escape; otherwise, what has happened to others today could have happened to her as well.

In an interview given to a television news channel, the young woman said that a few years ago, she was transferred to the Nashik office of TCS. She was made to work separately on the terrace, far away from the main building.

She said that whenever she came downstairs to use the washroom or for any other reason, her mobile phone, bag, and other belongings were confiscated under the pretext of security or other reasons. She described this as shocking information.

She further said that whenever this matter was brought to the notice of senior officials, she was advised to take her complaints to HR. However, even the HR department appeared to be frightened.

‘God Was Kind To Me’

“God has been kind to me. I survived by sheer luck. Otherwise, what happened to others today could have happened to me as well,” she said.

She also stated that they had witnessed the exploitation of many young employees working in the company. Girls in the 20 to 25 age group were especially considered soft targets, and they were brainwashed. Women who were being targeted were deliberately isolated, made to sit separately, and assigned work on the terrace of the building.

Their phones and personal belongings were confiscated. She said this was the pattern followed there to target employees.