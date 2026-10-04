Worms, Plastic Found In Pune University Girls' Hostel Mess Despite Vice-Chancellor's Inspection

Worms Found In Pune University Girls' Hostel Mess Despite Vice-Chancellor's Inspection | Sourced

Pune: Complaints over the quality of food served at the girls’ hostel mess of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have continued despite an inspection by the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and senior university officials on September 30, students have alleged.

According to the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, SPPU Unit, a worm was allegedly found in poha served for breakfast on October 2 and again on October 3. Students have also alleged that plastic was found in vegetables served at the mess on September 28 and 29.

The students questioned the effectiveness of the university’s food quality control mechanism, claiming that despite committees being constituted to monitor the quality of food at messes and canteens, their functioning has not been satisfactory. They alleged that a meeting of student representatives on the Mess Quality Control Committee has not been held for the past four months.

On September 26, the university had announced the withdrawal of the proposed food rate hike and the activation of committees to monitor the quality of food served at messes and canteens. However, students said the implementation of these decisions and action against those responsible for repeated complaints remain unclear.

Abhishek Shelkar, president of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, SPPU Unit, and a member of the Canteen Quality Control Committee, said, “Complaints of worms and plastic being found in the girls’ hostel mess are continuing. If such incidents are occurring even after an inspection by the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, strict enforcement is required, not merely inspections. The university should immediately conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible.”

A female student, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that when a worm was found in the poha on October 3, the response to the complaint was to “take breakfast for free next time”.

The students have demanded that the university disclose the action taken against mess and canteen operators over food-quality complaints. A memorandum will be submitted to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar on October 6, with students warning of an agitation if their demands are not addressed. Shelkar also warned that the students would approach the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) if no action is taken.

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Meanwhile, when The Free Press Journal approached SPPU for a response to the allegations, officials did not respond.