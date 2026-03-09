Women’s Day Special: Nashik Hosts Jumble Doubles And Lucky Singles TT Tournament | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Nashik District Table Tennis Association organised a women’s Jumble Doubles and Lucky Singles Table Tennis Tournament. Since there was no age limit for participation, women from veteran players to young girls took part enthusiastically. A large number of women players participated in the tournament.



The competition began with a cake-cutting ceremony. In the Lucky Singles event, Sunita Dhatingan won the championship, while Dr Swati Jhavar secured the runner-up position.



The Jumble Doubles event witnessed an unexpected result, with Ovi Rahane emerging as the winner. Sharvari Kasbe and Amruta Govardhane finished as the runners-up. The winning players were felicitated with mementoes by Shekhar Bhandari, Secretary of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association.

On this occasion, Vice President Rajesh Bharvirkar, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Executive Members Suhas Agharkar, Anjali Kanetkar, Swati Agharkar, Geeta Kumthekar, Prapurika Joshi, Rose Alur, and other dignitaries were present.