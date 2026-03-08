Women Officers Lead ‘Super Women Bike Rally’ In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Women’s Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Women’s Day was celebrated by organising a ‘Super Women Bike Rally’ for women officers and employees of the district administration and education departments on Sunday. The rally started from Kranti Chowk and concluded at the District Collectorate.

District Collector Deelip Swami, while speaking on the occasion, said women are a symbol of strength, but they should identify their potential and utilise it effectively.

The rally began at 7.30 am from Kranti Chowk. District Collector Swami, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar, Jayashree Chavan, and others participated enthusiastically in the bike rally.

The rally passed through Paithan Gate, Tapadia Rang Mandir, the statues of Mahatma Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, and Aurangpura Market before reaching the District Collectorate. Participants shouted slogans promoting women’s empowerment.

Swami felicitated women for their extraordinary work in various fields. He said society will progress further if the intellect and strength of women are utilised effectively. Women should identify their potential and use it for the development of society, he said.

Sangeeta Rathod delivered the introductory speech, while Ashwini Lathkar proposed the vote of thanks.