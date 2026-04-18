Woman Murdered Over Suspected Affair; Three Arrested, Including BJP Advocate In Pune |

Pune: In a shocking case, the wife of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legal wing office bearer and her minor daughter have been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman over a suspected extramarital affair, police said on Saturday.

The victim, 35-year-old Poonam Dinesh Mun, worked as a secretary for advocate Sanjay Dattatreya Sawant for the past three years. Police said she was brutally attacked and killed.

The accused have been identified as Swati Sanjay Sawant, 43, and her minor daughter. According to investigators, the two allegedly tied the victim’s legs and assaulted her with a bat and a sharp weapon.

The attack led to her death. Police believe the crime was driven by suspicion that Poonam Mun was involved in a relationship with Sawant.

In a major development, advocate Sanjay Sawant has also been arrested. He is the president of the BJP’s legal cell. Police suspect he knew about the crime and may have been part of the conspiracy.

Accused Arrested…

The incident came to light on April 17. The victim’s husband, Dinesh Mun, went searching for her after she did not return home. Around 11 am, he reached Sawant’s office on Old Mundhwa Road near Sandeep Hotel in Pune.

At the office, he found a disturbing scene. His wife’s body was partially stuffed inside a sack. Blood was seen splattered across the room. He immediately informed the police.

Police teams rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The accused were later taken into custody.

Officials said they are examining all angles. They are looking into the alleged affair and the exact role of each accused. Further investigation is ongoing.

The brutal nature of the crime has caused outrage in the city. It has also raised concerns about rising violent incidents in Pune.