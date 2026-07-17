Woman Found Dead In Sinnar Well Identified After 3 Months; Probe Uncovers Double Murder Of Mother, 14-Month-Old Son | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The identity of an unidentified woman, whose body was found three months ago in a well within the Kankori area of Sinnar Taluka, has finally been established. The investigation has revealed that this was a case of double murder. The deceased woman has been identified as Saima Salman Chaudhary (26, resident of Sajapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district). The complaint alleges that after she was strangled to death and her 14-month-old son Sajim was killed by being thrown into a river in the Pune area.

According to Ashish Shelke, the Police Inspector in charge of the Wavi Police Station, a case of accidental death was initially registered after a woman's body was found in a well within the Kankori area. Police Naik Gore was investigating the matter. Sub-Inspector Jagtap from the Waluj MIDC Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had arrived at Wavi to investigate the case of a missing woman. Relatives accompanying him identified the deceased woman as Saima Chaudhary based on a photograph of the body, the nose ring, and the wristwatch she was wearing.

Subsequently, a case was registered based on the complaint filed by Saima's father, Abdul Latif Yunus Chaudhary. According to the complaint, the suspects, Nurjama Ahmed Chaudhary (originally from Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Pune) and Saddam alias Amir Ahmed Chaudhary (resident of Sajapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) lured Saima out of her home under the pretext of returning money they owed her. On April 1, 2026, Saima and her 14-month-old son, Sajim, were abducted.

Subsequently, during the journey from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Sinnar, Saima was murdered by strangulation with a odhni (scarf). To destroy evidence, her body was dumped into a well in the Kankori area. The complaint also alleges that 14-month-old Sajim was murdered by being thrown alive into a river or stream in the Pune area.

During the investigation, the deceased woman's father, Abdul Latif Chaudhary, brother Shahbaz Chaudhary, and husband Salman Abdul Salam Chaudhary were present at the Wavi Police Station. Since the initial incident of abduction occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, the Wavi police, acting on instructions from their superiors, registered the case as a 'Zero FIR' and transferred it to the Waluj MIDC Police Station for further investigation.