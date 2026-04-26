Woman Confesses To Waluj Murder Over Money Dispute In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman accused in the Waluj murder case has confessed to killing another woman over a money dispute, police said. The accused, Shaila Shelar, was produced before a court on Saturday and has been sent to magisterial custody.

The victim, Sadhana Mahendra Sonpetkar, was killed around three days ago in the Wadgaon Kolhati area of Waluj MIDC. During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime and shared details of the incident.

According to police, Shaila said she had gone to the house of Sadhana’s husband, Mahendra Sonpetkar, to demand money and confront him. However, he was not at home at the time. Sadhana and her mother-in-law, Kesharbai, were present in the house.

A heated argument broke out between Shaila and Sadhana. In a fit of rage, Shaila attacked Sadhana with a knife. She also took out an air gun during the altercation. When Kesharbai tried to intervene, the situation escalated further. Shaila then assaulted Sadhana multiple times.

In her statement, Shaila told police that she had a financial dispute with Mahendra Sonpetkar. She also claimed that she feared he had hired people to harm her. Due to this fear, she used to carry an air gun and chilli spray in her purse for protection.

She further said that she had booked a flat, but the deal fell through because Mahendra did not give her the money. This had increased tensions between them.

Police said that during the attack, Shaila stabbed Sadhana several times in the neck, stomach, throat, and back, leading to her death. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.