Love, Blackmail & Revenge: Shocking Details Emerge In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Murder Case | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old woman was brutally murdered inside her home in the Waluj MIDC area on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crime was linked to an alleged illicit relationship and prolonged blackmail.

The victim, Sadhana Mahendra Sonpetkar, was attacked at her residence in Sai Shraddha Park in Wadgaon Kolhati. The accused, Shaila Sonar, 45, has been arrested. Police said she used a sharp weapon to stab the victim and slit her throat. A pistol was also recovered from the spot, raising further questions in the case.

According to investigators, Shaila Sonar and the victim’s husband, Mahendra Sonpetkar, had known each other since 2009 as they worked in the same company. During this time, they allegedly developed a close relationship. Police said Shaila later began blackmailing Mahendra and had also filed a rape complaint against him on the pretext of marriage. She is believed to have taken around Rs 36 lakh from him but continued to pressure him.

The situation worsened in 2024 after a workplace dispute between the two. During the altercation, Mahendra allegedly pushed Shaila, causing her to get entangled in a machine. A case was registered against him following the incident.

Police said Shaila had been frequently visiting Mahendra’s house and insisting that she would live with him. She often argued with Sadhana and had assaulted her in the past. About a month ago, another major dispute took place but was settled after police intervention.

Family members said Sadhana had been living in fear since these incidents. She had even called her mother-in-law to stay with her for safety. However, her fears came true when she was attacked on Wednesday.

Neighbours described Sadhana as a calm and religious woman who visited the temple daily and stayed away from conflicts.

Meanwhile, police are also probing how the accused managed to obtain a firearm. Further investigation is underway.