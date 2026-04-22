Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Brutally Murdered Inside Home In Waluj Area | WATCH VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Brutally Murdered Inside Home In Waluj Area | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old woman was brutally murdered inside her home in the Waluj area on Wednesday afternoon, after another woman allegedly entered the house with a knife and a pistol and attacked her.

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The incident took place around 2 pm at Sai Shraddha Park in Bajajnagar and triggered panic in the locality.

The victim has been identified as Sadhana Mahendra Sonpetkar, a resident of Sai Shraddha Park in Wadgaon Kolhati. The accused, Shaila Sonar, aged 45 and also from Bajajnagar, has been arrested by the police.

According to initial information, Sadhana was alone at home when the attack took place. Her husband and children were not present at the time. The accused reportedly entered the house armed with a knife and a pistol and launched a sudden and violent assault. Sadhana was caught off guard and collapsed in a pool of blood.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing noise and alerted the police.

Police from the MIDC station reached the spot soon after. During the inspection, officers recovered both the knife and the pistol from the scene. The injuries were severe, and Sadhana was declared dead at the spot.

The accused, who was also injured during the incident, was taken into custody and shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The exact motive behind the murder is still not clear. Some local sources suspect a possible illicit relationship angle, but police have not confirmed this. Officials said they are probing the case from multiple angles, and further investigation is underway.