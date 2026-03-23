Woman Booked For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Crore Extortion In Beed | Representational Image

Beed: Ambajogai City Police have booked a woman for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore in extortion from a partner of a construction firm by filing false complaints with government offices.

The accused, Rekha Uttam Wanjare, a resident of Shepwadi in Ambajogai tehsil, allegedly targeted Yash Construction Company. Changdev Shep, a co-partner in the company, filed the complaint.

According to police, Wanjare, who reportedly holds the position of tehsil organiser in an anti-corruption committee, allegedly misused her post to exert pressure on the firm. She is accused of filing false complaints with multiple authorities, including the Income Tax Department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Beed District Collector’s office and the Highways Department at Konkan Bhavan.

The complainant alleged that Wanjare sent acknowledgements of these complaints through WhatsApp and threatened to defame the company and its office-bearers unless her demands were met.

Police said Wanjare allegedly contacted Shep both in person and over the phone, demanding Rs 1 crore in cash in exchange for withdrawing the complaints. She is also accused of repeatedly calling and sending messages to pressure him. Audio recordings of these conversations have been submitted as evidence.

Based on the complaint, Ambajogai City Police have registered a case under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police Sub-Inspector Anand Shinde is conducting the investigation.