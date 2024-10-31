 With 6.63 Lakh Voters, Chinchwad Assembly Constituency Has The Most Voters In Maharashtra - Check Out 5 Largest & 5 Smallest Constituencies By Voter Count
With 6.63 Lakh Voters, Chinchwad Assembly Constituency Has The Most Voters In Maharashtra - Check Out 5 Largest & 5 Smallest Constituencies By Voter Count

Updated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
With 6.63 Lakh Voters, Chinchwad Assembly Constituency Has The Most Voters In Maharashtra | Representational Image

The Chinchwad Assembly constituency in Pune district has the most voters in Maharashtra — 6,63,622. This includes 3,48,450 male, 3,15,115 female, and 57 third gender voters.

In Chinchwad, despite Ajit Pawar's NCP trying hard to get the constituency in the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP got the seat and fielded the party's Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap. His sister-in-law Ashwini Jagtap is the incumbent MLA. The NCP (SP) has nominated Rahul Kalate. A total of 32 candidates have filed their nominations from this seat, with the last date to withdraw nominations being November 4.

Chinchwad is followed by Panvel, Hadapsar, Bhosari and Nalasopara in terms of voter count. Panvel has 6,52,291 voters — 3,46,402 male, 3,05,586 female, and 74 third gender; Hadapsar has 6,25,675 voters — 3,28,082 male, 2,97,515 female, and 78 third gender; Bhosari has 6,08,425 voters — 3,28,280 male, 2,80,048 female, and 97 third gender; and Nalasopara has 6,08,526 voters — 3,26,522 male, 2,81,884 female, and 120 third gender.

The Assembly seat with the lowest number of voters is Mumbadevi, followed by Kalina, Bandra East, Ghatkopar East, and Rajapur. Mumbadevi has 2,41,959 voters — 1,29,639 male, 1,12,311 female, and 9 third gender; Kalina has 2,41,737 voters — 1,29,157 male, 1,12,568 female, and 12 third gender; Bandra East has 2,49,104 voters — 1,31,956 male, 1,17,127 female, and 21 third gender; Ghatkopar East has 2,49,539 voters — 1,30,072 male, 1,19,445 female, and 22 third gender; and Rajapur has 2,38,409 voters — 1,13,839 male and 1,24,570 female.

