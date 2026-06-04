Wipro Fully Cooperating With Pune Police Probe Into Former Employee's Allegations Of Religious Harassment And Forced Resignation | File Pic & X @ANI

Pune/New Delhi, June 4 : Amid reports surrounding a former employee's allegations of religious harassment and forced resignation, IT major Wipro on Thursday said it has shared all relevant documents with the Pune Police and is fully cooperating with the ongoing probe into the matter.

The company is cooperating fully with the ongoing probe and remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace, it said.

“At Wipro, employee welfare, dignity and respect are paramount. We maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct, discrimination, harassment, or actions that compromise an individual's fundamental rights and freedoms,” the IT firm stated.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A former employee has filed a complaint with the Hinjawadi Police and served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies, alleging religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation.



The victim and the complainant says, "These individuals… pic.twitter.com/38sChBywcy — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

“As the matter is currently under investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of the case. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace for all our employees," the company added.

The development comes after Pune police initiated an investigation into a complaint filed by a former female project manager employed at Wipro's Hinjawadi office.

The woman has alleged that she was subjected to religious harassment and pressured to resign by her superiors.

The complainant has further alleged that a female colleague repeatedly pressured her to convert to Islam, claiming it would improve her lifestyle and future opportunities.

She also alleged that the colleague encouraged her to enter into a relationship with a Muslim acquaintance and abandon her Hindu faith.

The complainant claimed that despite raising the issue multiple times, no disciplinary action was taken against the colleague.

Her advocate, Vivek Bhosale, has alleged that her resignation was obtained under duress and in violation of established legal procedures.

The complaint has been submitted to the Hinjawadi Police, which has issued a legal notice to the company seeking reinstatement, compensation and disciplinary action against those allegedly involved.

As per sources familiar with the matter, the case is not related to religious harassment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)