MNS Launches Scathing Attack On BJP-Run NMMC Over Water Contamination, Healthcare Failures Aand Civic Apathy In First 100 Days |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), alleging that the party's first 100 days in power had been marked by failures in water supply, healthcare, education, sanitation and civic administration.

Ground Reality vs Celebration

Addressing a press conference, MNS spokesperson and city president Gajanan Kale accused the ruling party of indulging in publicity while ignoring critical civic issues affecting residents.

"The ruling party is celebrating its 100 days in office, but the reality on the ground is completely different. Citizens continue to suffer due to contaminated water, poor healthcare facilities, delayed civic works and administrative apathy," Kale said.

Challenge to Ruling Party Leaders

Kale alleged that residents across several nodes, including Nerul, Juinagar, Koparkhairane and Vashi, have been receiving contaminated water for several weeks.

"The ruling party leaders are claiming there is no contamination by publicly drinking water sourced from the Morbe Dam. If they are so confident, why don't they visit housing societies in affected areas and drink water directly from residents' taps?" he asked.

Poor Desilting Work

MNS leaders also claimed that water theft was taking place in villages near the Morbe Dam, including Vichumbe and Daivat, and said they had documentary evidence to support the allegation.

The party accused the civic administration of carrying out only superficial pre-monsoon desilting work.

Non-Functional MRI Machine

"MNS workers physically entered drains and exposed the poor quality of cleaning work. The administration is merely issuing tenders and benefiting contractors while actual desilting remains incomplete," Kale alleged.

The MNS also raised concerns over the condition of the civic-run hospital in Vashi, citing reports of a dead rat being found inside a drinking water cooler, non-availability of medicines for diabetes and blood pressure patients, and alleged charges being collected for handing over deceased bodies.

Technology Suggestion for Water Management

Kale further claimed that an MRI machine installed at the hospital remains non-operational.

"The MRI machine has arrived amid much publicity, but it has not been inaugurated because ministers do not have time. If the hospital premises are not cleaned within the next three days, MNS workers will launch a cleanliness drive themselves," he warned.

Fire Safety Audits Incomplete

Former corporator Abhijit Desai alleged that while some fixed-honorarium employees had been regularised, around 6,500 contractual workers continued to face uncertainty.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sachin Kadam suggested that NMMC adopt sensor-based and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled water management systems similar to those used in cities such as Singapore and Tokyo.

Roads and Cultural Infrastructure

"Such technology can help stop the daily loss of 50 to 60 million litres of water through leakages," Kadam said.

The party also questioned delays in supplying school uniforms ahead of the new academic year.

"The civic body should have awarded the contract to women's self-help groups in accordance with state government policy. Instead, preferred contractors were favoured, and students are still waiting for uniforms," Kale alleged.

He further claimed that fire safety audits of all 80 NMMC schools had not been completed despite schools being scheduled to reopen on June 15.

"If any untoward incident occurs, will the administration and ruling party take responsibility?" he asked.

The MNS also alleged that scholarship payments from the previous academic year remain pending for many students.

Roads, Theatre and Environmental Concerns

Kale claimed that inadequate pre-monsoon road repairs would result in a surge in potholes during the rainy season.

He also criticised the condition of the city's cultural infrastructure, with party leader Kiran Sawant drawing attention to the deteriorating state of Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha.

The MNS additionally questioned the civic body's silence over a proposed development project in Seawoods, alleging potential environmental damage.

"The municipal corporation remains silent even when projects with environmental implications are being approved. Citizens deserve transparency and accountability," Kale said.

Environmental Concerns and Marathi Schools

The party also opposed what it described as attempts to shut Marathi-medium schools and replace them with English-medium institutions.

"Before launching new schools, the administration should clarify whether teacher recruitment has even been completed," Kale said.

The press conference was attended by several MNS office-bearers, including Savinay Mhatre, Nilesh Bankhele, Vilas Ghone, Sachin Kadam, Abhijit Desai, Sandesh Dongre, Kiran Sawant, Sanpreet Turmekar, Sagar Vichare, Shyam Dhamale, Yogesh Shete and Akshay Bhosale.

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