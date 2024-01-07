Will Win Both Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls in Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Confidence After Inaugurating BJP's New City Office (VIDEO) |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism on Saturday that his party would win both Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Pune. He was speaking to media after the inauguration of the new office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on DP Road.

Fadnavis also expressed immense joy during the inauguration of the new BJP office, stating that the offices of the party are great source of inspiration for workers. He congratulated the team for establishing an impressive office and said that his party's work in Pune is also impressive.

According to Dheeraj Ghate, the BJP city unit president, the office relocation from near PMC to DP Road aimed to address traffic issues faced by citizens and party workers due to the crowded previous location.

Ghate highlighted the advantages of the new DP Road office, boasting ample parking space and proximity to lawns and marriage halls for hosting various events.

Fadnavis also touched upon the recent slapping incident, assuring that appropriate police action has been taken.

Additionally, he participated in a BJP Maharashtra Meeting in Baner, chaired by National General Secretary (Org), BL Santhosh, engaging in discussions with key leaders from Maharashtra.

The BJP earlier shifted office on JM Road but later, it was shifted near the PMC. Now, the office has been shifted to DP Road. This office is in a rented place.