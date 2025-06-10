 Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik
Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, known as the troublemaker of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had hinted at a political earthquake in the UBT group in Nashik

Prashant Nikale
Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vilas Shinde. After that, on Sunday (June 8), Vilas Shinde again met Eknath Shinde at a wedding at Dugaon Phata. Due to this, discussions have arisen in Nashik political circles that Vilas Shinde, who had expressed his displeasure by boycotting the meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT), will soon join the Shinde group.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, known as the troublemaker of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had hinted at a political earthquake in the UBT group in Nashik. After that, during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Nashik, UBT deputy leader Sudhakar Badgujar met him and submitted a memorandum of demands. The next day, UBT district chief DG Suryavanshi held a press conference and announced that Badgujar had been suspended on the orders of his superiors.

After this incident, the UBT group immediately gave the post of deputy leader to Datta Gaikwad. After that, a meeting of Nashik office bearers was called at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. However, Vilas Shinde informed the district chief and deputy leaders that he would not be able to attend the meeting due to personal reasons.

Ministers attend wedding ceremonies in Nashik

On June 9, in Nashik, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate attended the wedding ceremonies of the sons and daughters of various leaders. They attended the wedding ceremonies of the families of Shiv Sena District Chief Ajay Boraste, former MLA Narendra Darade, and former corporator Deepak Datir.

