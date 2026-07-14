'Why Stay In Opposition?' NCP May Join PMC Ruling Alliance, Seek Deputy Mayor's Post In Pune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: Speculation over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining the ruling alliance in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has gained momentum after senior party leader Sanjay Kakade said the party would seek the post of deputy mayor if it becomes part of the civic body's ruling side.

Kakade said the NCP is already a partner in the ruling coalition at the state level and should also be part of the ruling alliance in the PMC. At present, the party holds the post of leader of the opposition in the civic body.

Speaking to reporters, Kakade said he would raise the issue with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar. He added that the final decision would be taken by the party leadership, including Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar.

"I want our party to get the Deputy Mayor's post as an alliance partner in the Pune Municipal Corporation. I will place this demand before Sunetra Pawar. Whatever decision the party leadership takes will be acceptable to us," Kakade said.

He said the NCP has around 22 to 23 corporators in the PMC and believes it deserves a share in the civic body's administration.

"We are alliance partners in the state government. After the municipal corporation elections, Ajit Pawar also wanted us to get some important posts because we are extending support. We should have received the deputy mayor's post, as we have a good number of corporators," he said.

Kakade also said he would place the demand before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He pointed out that alliance partners have been given key positions in other municipal corporations, including Mumbai, and said Pune should follow a similar approach.

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"If we are together in power at the Centre and in the state, why should we remain in the opposition in Pune? We want a share in the power at the Pune Municipal Corporation. I will convey this demand to Sunetra Pawar. The final decision taken by Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar will be acceptable to us," he said.

His remarks have sparked fresh political discussion over a possible realignment in the PMC, although the party leadership has not yet announced any official decision on joining the ruling alliance.