Who is Vineet Kumar? Why Did Pune's Famous Weatherman Stop Posting Predictions on X? All You Need to Know About The Scientist | X/@vineet_tropmet

Although the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has come a long way in improving its short-term predictions along with long-term weather forecasts, it has not shed the image of providing incorrect predictions in the minds of Indians. Pune is considered to be one of the major hubs for weather prediction studies in India. While Punekars keep trolling the perceived faulty weather predictions on social media, they recently discovered one research scientist who provided accurate predictions for several areas in Pune daily, including hourly updates throughout the day and night. He even answered all weather-related queries raised by Punekars on social media. It was none other than IITM's Vineet Kumar.

Who is Vineet Kumar?

Kumar worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University, South Korea.

After an exciting research journey in South Korea for 1.5 years, he joined as a scientist at IITM, Pune on March 5 this year. In his Ph.D. research, Vineet explored the various ocean-cyclone-atmosphere interactions and the large-scale factors governing the track of cyclones in the north Indian Ocean.

He has received several awards like the AWSAR Award, 2019, TROPMET Best Presentation Award, 2018, and IMS Best Poster Award, 2018.

Why Did Pune's Famous Weatherman Stop Posting Predictions on X?

Although he was helping Punekars on X with his predictions, he recently caught many more eyes when he said he would not be posting weather updates anymore. "This is to inform that due to unavoidable circumstances and restrictions, I will not be posting anything about the weather from today onwards. Thank you all (sic)," he wrote on X.

The post led to massive outrage among Punekars on social media, with several of them blaming IMD and IMD Pune chief KS Hosalikar. Hosalikar issued a clarification that he had no role in the matter as Kumar does not work with IMD.

“After Vineet Kumar stopped posting weather updates, for reasons best known to him, I am being trolled constantly. He is not from IMD, so bringing IMD here is not correct. I know his posts are good, but neither IMD nor myself have stopped him,” he said.

Vineet to resume soon

Now, after a few days, the scientist thanked everyone for showering immense love on him and stated that he would be back to provide weather updates.

"Dear all, thank you all for showering immense love. I am so touched by all your messages. I will soon be back with the latest updates/info on weather and atmospheric research in the interest of society. Till then, enjoy the lovely weather around you. Jai Hind," Kumar wrote.

"Also note that forecasting is not a single-person thing; there are lots of unseen scientists of IMD, researchers of IITM who developed models, generated new ideas, and endless observational groups from various other institutions. All are working together for the benefit of society," he added.