Who Is Supriya Sule? Sharad Pawar's Daughter Who Won Prestige Battle In Baramati By Defeating Her Sister-In-Law

Supriya Sule To Murlidhar Mohol: 10 Campaign PHOTOS Of Pune District Lok Sabha Candidates |

Baramati's sitting NCP MP and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule has defeated her sister-in-law in most prestigious and most-observed battle in the country.

Workers of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) danced on roads, sprinkled 'gulal' on each other and raised slogans in support of their party and Sule. They had early celebrations in Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday as the party's sitting MP, Supriya Sule, was leading over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar of the NCP by more than 14,000 votes.

Sadashiv Bapu Satav, the election in-charge of NCP (SP) in Baramati, said, "The party workers in Baramati are very happy and they are celebrating in the constituency by dancing and sprinkling gulal. We are planning a grand celebration in the constituency." In neighbouring Pune Lok Sabha seat, where BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol defeated Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. Workers of the saffron party also celebrated by throwing 'gulal' and dancing to DJ music.

Who is Supriya Sule?

Sule who was eyeing a fourth term from Baramati had registered a victory in Baramati after defeating BJP candidate, Kanchan Rahul Kul in 2019.

Supriya Sule was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006, followed by three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019 as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. As a people’s representative in the Parliament, she is vocal about issues that matter to every common citizen especially the middle class, women, youth, senior citizens, farmers etc.

She is known for her comprehensive speeches in the Parliament. She has also been awarded at several occasions as the Sansad Ratna award.

The awardees were selected based on their cumulative performance from the beginning of the 17th Lok Sabha till the end of the winter session 2021 based on the data provided by PRS India, Prime Point Foundation's founding chairman K Srinivasan said.

(With inputs from https://www.supriyassule.in/)