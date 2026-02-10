 Who Is Sarang Lakhanee? All You Need To Know About Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati's Fiancé
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Sarang Lakhanee? All You Need To Know About Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati's Fiancé | File Photo

NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, is all set to get married to Sarang Lakhanee.

Veteran Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter, Smriti Shinde, shared the information on Instagram with a picture of Revati and Sarang. She wrote, "Congratulations @revatisule and Sarang Lakhanee. And to the family @supriyasule @sadanandsule @vijay_sule."

According to media reports, Revati Sule's marriage has been decided through the mediation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Who is Sarang Lakhanee?

Sarang Lakhanee hails from Nagpur. He is the son of Arun Lakhanee, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Vishwaraj Group. Apart from his business family background, Lakhanee is also known for his interest in sports. He is an accomplished badminton player and has participated in several national and international competitions.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lakhanee completed his B.Com at Nagpur University in 2014. He pursued management studies at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and later completed his MBA from Columbia Business School in May 2023.

As per the profile, he has been the Executive Director of the Vishwaraj Group for the past five years. Before that, he was the Vice President (Operations and Strategy). Earlier, he worked at Modern Hydrogen as a Business Development Consultant (BDC). He has also interned with NITI Aayog.

Meanwhile, Revati Sule has completed her Master’s degree from the prestigious London School of Economics. She completed her graduation in Arts from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. She was seen actively participating in the campaign for her mother for the first time in the Baramati Lok Sabha elections 2024.

