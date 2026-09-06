Who Is Ritesh Hinge? Here's What We Know About Third Suspect In Pune's Ketan Agrawal Murder Case | Sourced

Pune: Ritesh Hinge, a 22-year-old private company employee from Beed, has been arrested as the third suspect in the murder case of Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal. Pune Rural Police allege that Hinge knew about the plan to kill Agrawal before his death at Lohagad Fort in June. Hinge was arrested on Sep 5. A court has remanded him to police custody until Sep 12, according to police and reports based on the investigation.

Police said Hinge was a friend and former college classmate of Chetan Chaudhary, who is already a suspect in the case. Hinge currently works for a private company in Pune’s Balewadi area. He is originally from Beed district, officials said. His arrest has brought a third person into the investigation. Police are questioning him to establish what he knew about the alleged conspiracy and whether he had any role in planning or facilitating the crime.

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Why was Hinge arrested?

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said the investigation found that Hinge was allegedly involved in planning Agrawal’s murder.

According to Gill, Hinge was aware of an earlier plan allegedly made by Chaudhary and Agrawal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, to injure Agrawal and later eliminate him. Police are examining Hinge’s alleged knowledge of the plan as part of the investigation.

Police said Chaudhary and Goyal had discussed the alleged plan with Hinge before Agrawal’s death.

Investigators also said the couple repeatedly asked Hinge to accompany them to Lohagad on June 18. Hinge allegedly declined and did not go to the fort with them.

Hinge was not at Lohagad when Agrawal died

There is no indication in the current police account that Hinge was present at Lohagad when Agrawal died.

Police said he had been asked to accompany Chaudhary and Goyal but refused. Investigators are examining his alleged prior knowledge of the plan and his subsequent contact with the suspects.

According to police, Chaudhary contacted Hinge after the alleged murder. Investigators also found that Goyal remained in contact with Hinge after Agrawal’s death.

Police traced Hinge through information recovered from Chaudhary’s phone, according to the investigation.

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Who is Ritesh Hinge?

Police said Hinge is originally from Beed district and works for a private company in Balewadi.

He was a classmate and friend of Chaudhary. Investigators said the two had been in contact since at least the last week of May.

Beyond these details, little publicly available information has emerged about Hinge’s personal or professional background. His public profile has come into focus only after his arrest in the Agrawal case.

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What is the Ketan Agrawal case?

Agrawal died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. He had gone to the fort with his fiancée, Goyal. His death was initially treated as an accident.

The investigation later changed after his family raised questions about Goyal’s account of the incident. Police subsequently arrested Goyal and Chaudhary and alleged that they had conspired to kill Agrawal and make his death appear accidental.

Investigators have cited CCTV footage, phone records, location data and alleged inconsistencies in statements as part of the evidence being examined in the case. Police also allege that Chaudhary was seen near Agrawal and Goyal at Lohagad on the day of the incident.

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What police are trying to establish

Hinge’s arrest does not establish his guilt. Police are investigating his exact role.

Investigators are trying to establish whether Hinge only had prior knowledge of the alleged plan or whether he actively participated in planning or facilitating the crime.

Gill said the investigation had revealed Hinge’s alleged involvement in planning. Hinge has been remanded to police custody so investigators can question him further and examine the evidence against him.

As of now, Hinge is the third suspect arrested in the Ketan Agrawal murder case. His precise role remains subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial proceedings.