Pune: ‘Is It Going Into An Official’s Pocket?’ Aaditya Thackeray Questions Funds Amid Hinjawadi Civic Protest |

Pune: A silent protest held by residents, IT employees and local stakeholders in Hinjawadi on Sunday turned into a strong demand for accountability over years of poor roads, traffic congestion and inadequate civic infrastructure, with protesters asking the government to stop making announcements and ensure visible work on the ground.

The protest saw hundreds of residents and IT employees march peacefully carrying placards highlighting potholes, unsafe roads, drainage, waste management, public transport and the need for planned development.

The agitation comes days after the state government announced a special task force to investigate Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji.

PMRDA’s own 2026 development document lists ₹55.72 crore for four Hinjawadi decongestion roads covering 8.95 km, while ₹203.78 crore has been approved for 10 industrial-connectivity road projects covering 60 km across the region. Separately, the state government has recently referred to a roughly ₹426-crore PMRDA development plan for Hinjawadi.

However, residents said the latest announcements have failed to reassure them because similar assurances have been made in the past. FITE president Pawanjit Mane said, “Residents wanted good roads, water and electricity and were not looking for half-baked solutions but a holistic approach.”

Sandeep Chavan, a protester, said, “For years, we have been hearing about plans, meetings and sanctions. But when residents step out of their homes, they still face potholes, mud, traffic and unsafe roads. We want the government to tell us exactly when the promised work will be completed.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who joined the protesters on Sunday and addressed the media, launched a sharp attack on the government over the condition of the IT hub. He has previously raised concerns over traffic, garbage collection, inadequate water supply and the absence of basic infrastructure in Hinjawadi.

Speaking about the funds allocated for road development, Thackeray questioned where the money was actually being spent. “We don’t know where the government is using this money, but this may be a part of the corruption, and this is definitely a corrupt system. We want accountability for this and we want answers as to where this money is being used. Is it going into an official’s pocket or somewhere else? We don’t know where it is going, but we want accountability and answers from the government and authorities because we cannot see any money being used in the area,” he said.

Thackeray has also argued that infrastructure failure in Hinjawadi could eventually affect the IT sector and employment, as the area houses major companies and a large workforce. He has accused the administration of failing to coordinate multiple agencies responsible for the area.

During the protest, protesters still had to walk through waterlogged, muddy stretches, which raised concerns over basic road infrastructure. Thackeray said, “Where were the sanctioned funds being spent? This place is one of the largest developed IT sectors of India and if you don’t help this grow well by providing what the citizens need here, it will be and is a shame on this government. Officials need to come out and see what’s the ground reality. Just stop giving false hope to Punekars here.”

Gauri, an IT employee, said, “Hinjawadi is known as one of Pune’s biggest IT destinations, but the people living and working here are struggling for basic facilities. The government collects revenue from this area, but residents are forced to ask for basic roads, drainage and water. While walking to a bus or auto on footpaths, I need to step on the road every 50-60 metres. There is no proper footpath. It is horrible that the government can’t even provide good walking space and roads to ride on.”

Residents have demanded a permanent solution to traffic congestion, faster road construction, adequate traffic personnel, reliable water supply, better drainage and waste management, pedestrian infrastructure and faster Metro connectivity. They have also sought strict timelines and regular monitoring instead of repeated meetings. The administration has proposed weekly coordination meetings between agencies and said around 60 km of drainage, footpaths and streetlights are planned over the next 18 months.

Another major concern raised during the protest was the disconnect between Hinjawadi’s rapid development and its civic infrastructure. Residents said construction and population growth have far outpaced roads, drainage, water supply and waste-management systems. Recent reports have also highlighted illegal dumping, sewage concerns and pollution around residential areas.