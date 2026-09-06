Pune MPSC Students, Job Aspirants To Hold ‘Outrage March’ Over Alleged Exam Irregularities | AI Representative

Pune: MPSC students, government job aspirants, teachers and citizens are set to take out a massive ‘Outrage March’ in Pune on Monday, September 7, against alleged irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations. The protesters are also demanding the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar has extended his support to the students and said he will participate in the protest. The march will begin from Omkareshwar Temple Square near Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge and will conclude at the Pune district collectorate.

The protest comes amid a Mumbai police investigation into the alleged leak of the MPSC Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Inspector examination paper. Students had earlier raised concerns over the alleged leak and submitted documents and other material to the MPSC authorities and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

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Pawar said students had initially brought the alleged paper leak to the authorities’ attention. He claimed that names of more than 100 people had been given to the police for investigation. A few arrests have already been made in the case, he said.

The MLA also said that students have raised concerns about several other MPSC examinations. These include the Group B 2025 examination, State Services Main examination, Agriculture Main examination and Group C Excise Inspector examination.

According to Pawar, students have submitted documents and evidence related to these examinations to the MPSC secretary. He said the students are not demanding cancellation of examinations only based on allegations. Instead, they want the commission to examine the material submitted by them and give a clear response within eight days.

Pawar had also met senior police officials in Pune regarding permission for the demonstration. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode, Deputy Commissioner Rishikesh Rawle and Milind Mohite were among the officials he met. Youth Congress state president Shivraj More, teachers from coaching institutes and students were also present during the discussions.

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Taking to X, Pawar urged people to support the students’ protest and said the issue had become a matter of serious concern. He said students, teachers and citizens were coming together against a system that had lost their trust. Pawar added that he and others had been supporting the students’ fight against the alleged corruption and expressed confidence that public support would give further strength to their movement.

Demand for MPSC Chairman’s Removal

Pawar has demanded that MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar either resign or be removed by the state government. He said an officer with a clean record should be appointed in his place to restore the confidence of students preparing for competitive examinations.

Pawar also referred to earlier allegations against Bhimanwar concerning high-security registration plates, vehicle-related equipment, reflectors and the Integrated Traffic Management System. He said such allegations should be properly investigated before a person is given responsibility for an institution like the MPSC.

The September 7 protest is expected to bring together students and job aspirants who are seeking transparency in the examination process and a clear response from the commission over their concerns.