Who Is Noor Fatima Hussain Khan? All You Need To Know About BJP's Sole Muslim Candidate For Pune Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 28-year-old Noor Fatima Hussain Khan from Kondhwa ward number 19 in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. Being the sole Muslim candidate of the BJP in Pune, it has drawn the attention of the party’s limited representation of the Muslim community in the 2026 civic polls.

Khan, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in the Commerce field from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). And is a university gold medallist. She is the BJP’s lone candidate in the ward and is facing a contest against Taslem Hasan Shaikh (Congress), Mubina Ahmed Khan (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), and Nanda Lonkar (Nationalist Congress Party).

Outlining her priorities, Khan said that her campaign is centred on education, healthcare, safety and urban infrastructure. “My priority is to establish a college in Kondhwa so that local students, especially girls, do not have to travel long distances for higher education. The area also needs a Pune Metro link, a multi-speciality hospital and better implementation of government schemes for women and youth employment,” Khan told HT.

She also flagged the need for a police chowky in the Mitha Nagar area to address security concerns, particularly for women. “Women’s safety, scholarships for poor and meritorious students, and skill-based opportunities for youth will be among my top priorities. I also want to start coaching centres for IAS and IPS aspirants so that talent from Kondhwa can reach higher levels of public service,” Khan added. Her candidature is significant in the broader context of the BJP’s Muslim representation in the municipal elections.

Across Maharashtra, the BJP has contested very few Muslim candidates, one each in Pune and Nagpur, four in Malegaon, five in Thane and four in the Jalna Municipal Corporation. Moreover, the party hasn’t fielded a single Muslim candidate in its first list for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Muslims constitute around 11 to 12% of Maharashtra’s population, with a sizeable concentration in urban and semi-urban areas. These include Marathi-speaking Muslim communities in cities such as Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur; and North Indian migrant populations in towns such as Malegaon, Jalna and Sambhajinagar.

"The decision to field Khan a ticket from Kondhwa reflects a calibrated attempt by the BJP to project an educated candidate in a minority-dominated urban constituency, rather than relying solely on identity-based mobilisation," observe political analysts.