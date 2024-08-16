Who Is Jay Pawar? All You Need To Know About Ajit Pawar's Younger Son Who Is Likely To Contest Assembly Polls From Baramati |

Just days after admitting that it was a mistake to have his wife, Sunetra Pawar, compete against his sister, Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed a lack of interest in running for the Baramati assembly constituency.

On Thursday, he hinted that his son might take his place in the upcoming elections. Ajit Pawar also mentioned that it would be up to his party to decide whether his son, Jay Pawar, would contest from Baramati in his stead.

Who Is Jay Pawar? All You Need To Know About Ajit Pawar's Younger Son

Jay Pawar is younger son of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar. His mother Sunetra Pawar contested Baramati Lok Sabha Polls and lost to Supriya Sule. His brother elder Parth Pawar had contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but lost by a heavy margin. So, he will be the fourth candidate to enter active politics from his family.

Ajit Pawar on Raksha Bandhan

Asked if he would celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his cousin and rival NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, Ajit said he was currently on a state tour and would meet all his sisters in some place. "If Supriya Sule happens to be where I am, I will meet her," he added.

Asked about his recent remark that it was a mistake to field his wife Sunetra against Supriya Sule in Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Pawar said he had already talked about it.

"I am not someone who makes comments directed at some person. I speak whatever comes to my mind, and there is no need to do dissection," he said.

Elsewhere, Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare claimed that Ajit Pawar did not state that he would not contest the coming elections.

"Ajit Pawar did not say that he would not contest elections....he could have some plans. We want to win as many seats as possible," Tatkare told reporters.