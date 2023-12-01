'When Did You Become Congress Spokesperson?': Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik's Dig At Sanjay Raut

Jagdish Mulik |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Vadgaonsheri MLA Jagdish Mulik on Friday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his comments on the exit poll results.

Raut said, "Since 2014, BJP has declared 'Congress-free India'. But along with Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge broke the sweat of those proclaiming 'Congress-free India'. Congress will be in power in four states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Telenagana) and in Mizoram, Congress will be in government along with regional parties."

Taking a dig at Raut, Mulik took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "When did you become Congress spokesperson? We thought that you are only the spokesperson of 'leftover' Sena. Your workload seems to have increased!"

Exit polls puts BJP ahead in MP, Rajasthan; advantage Congress in Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Most exit polls on Thursday put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Pollsters also indicated that there was a possibility of a hung House in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). The Congress and the BJP were shown lagging behind in the northeastern state.

While the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh (230 seats), the Congress is ruling Rajasthan (200) and Chhattisgarh (90). In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power since 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.