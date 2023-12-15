'When Did Pune Get So Bad?': Road Rage Killing Shocks Netizens

A 30-year-old businessman died after being assaulted by a group of individuals following a road rage incident in Pune recently. Following the incident, the police arrested three individuals among the 11 charged in connection with the crime.
Social media reacted strongly to the news, expressing shock that such a heinous incident occurred in Pune, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and educational prominence. "When did Pune get so bad?" questioned one user, triggering a wave of diverse opinions and reflections.
A user sarcastically remarked, "Punekars be like enough competition with Mumbai. We are beating Gurgaon and Noida this time!" While another user said Pune was "always bad". "I've lived there in 2005-06. People get aggressive over simple things. At office, on the road, hotels, etc.," he added. "Pune suburbs especially PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) area is very notorious. Koyta gangs every nook and corner," commented another.
Check out the reactions below:
Know more about the incident:
According to the police, the altercation began when Abhishek Bhosale's car inadvertently brushed against Vilas Sakat, who was walking in the Chandwadi area of Phursungi. Sakat, seemingly enraged, retaliated by breaking one of the car's rear-view mirrors.
Following this incident, Bhosale went to Sakat's residence in an attempt to settle the dispute and seek compensation for the damage caused. Instead, Sakat, accompanied by others, launched a violent attack on Bhosale, using sharp weapons and stones.
In the course of the assault, Atharva Dadasaheb Sable, an 18-year-old nephew of the deceased, sustained injuries while trying to intervene and shield his uncle from the attackers.
DCP (Zone 5) R Raja, in a conversation with the Free Press Journal, stated, "What initially began as a road rage incident evolved into a murder case. Bhosale had approached the accused to discuss the damage to his car, leading to a dispute and a brutal assault that tragically resulted in his death. The police have filed a case under IPC 302 (Murder) against the accused individuals."