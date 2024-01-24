'We've Had Enough': Pimpri-Chinchwad's Tathawade Residents Express Anguish Over Air, Noise Pollution From RMC Plants - See Photos

'We've Had Enough': Pune's Tathawade Residents Express Anguish Over Air, Noise Pollution From RMC Plants - See Photos | Sourced

The air quality in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Tathawade continues to plummet as dust particles from Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants choke the atmosphere, posing severe threats to the health and well-being of residents. The incessant movement of tipper trucks and RMC mixer trucks, often speeding without regard for safety, compounds the issue, raising fears of accidents that could endanger pedestrians and commuters.

Residents, grappling with the dire consequences, are expressing their frustrations and anger. One resident voiced his exasperation, saying, "We've had enough of this! The RMC plants are making our lives miserable. The air we breathe is toxic, and the constant noise from trucks is unbearable. We demand immediate action!"

Another resident, visibly upset, stated, "The authorities need to wake up! Our kids can't even play outside without inhaling this pollution. It's affecting our health, and we won't tolerate it any longer. Shut down these plants now!"

Expressing concern for the elderly, a resident exclaimed, "Our senior citizens are suffering the most. The air quality is a direct threat to their health, and the noise is causing them immense distress. We won't stand by silently; it's time for action!"

An aggressive call for change came from another resident who declared, "We won't rest until something is done! The speed at which these trucks race through our streets is a disaster waiting to happen. We demand speed breakers immediately to curb this menace!"

The frustrations reached a boiling point with another resident stating, "We've been patient for too long. If the authorities don't act now, we'll take matters into our own hands. Our health and safety are non-negotiable!"

Dattatraya Deshmukh, Chairman, Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation, said, "I discussed this with PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh yesterday. We are prioritising the removal of RMC plants in the Tathawade area, addressing the air pollution and health issues faced by the residents. Singh has confirmed that immediate action will be taken."